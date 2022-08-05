How to protect your Gmail account?

Gmail account open on black laptop.—Unsplash

Around 1.8 billion people actively use Gmail, reported Forbes. Therefore, it is a platform that is eyed by malicious actors.

Gmail accounts are very valuable because they not only contain simple emails but also other data that hackers can use. It might be easy for seasoned hackers to access your Google account to reach your Gmail.

It is important to secure your Gmail account which is an easy thing to do. Two of the simplest and most fundamental things are login credentials and two-step verification.

A unique password with lower and upper case letters and symbols is vital for protection against hackers. The next crucial thing to do is to enable two-step verification on your Google account.

You can use a device different from the one that you use to sign in for double verification. If the user is on their phone, they can use their laptop as the alternate device.

You can even authentication apps like Authy or Google's default Google Authenticator. Making notes of backup codes and passwords is also helpful.

The most secure method is the use of a security key. Google suggests enrolling in the Advanced Protection Program for high-value accounts like those of activists and journalists. In such a method, the key is mandatory.