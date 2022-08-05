 
close
Friday August 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix 'Love in the Villa' unveils trailer, release date & cast list: Watch

Netflix releases its first trailer of 'Love in the Villa' featuring Tom Hopper and Kat Graham

By Web Desk
August 05, 2022
Netflix Love in the Villa unveils trailer, release date & cast list: Watch
                                             Netflix 'Love in the Villa' unveils trailer, release date & cast list: Watch 

Netflix gives a glimpse of the upcoming Netflix comedy Love Villa    featuring Tom Hopper and Kat Graham on August 4, Tuesday.

Love in the Villa is a story of a young woman who takes a trip to Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked by a cynical British man with whom she'll have to share her vacation with.


Cast:

  • Tom Hopper
  • Kat Graham
  • Laura Hopper


Release Date:

Directed by Mark Steve Johnson, the movie is all set to premiere on September 1, on Netflix.


Watch the Trailer: