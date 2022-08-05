Netflix 'Love in the Villa' unveils trailer, release date & cast list: Watch

Netflix gives a glimpse of the upcoming Netflix comedy Love Villa featuring Tom Hopper and Kat Graham on August 4, Tuesday.

Love in the Villa is a story of a young woman who takes a trip to Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked by a cynical British man with whom she'll have to share her vacation with.







Cast:

Tom Hopper

Kat Graham

Laura Hopper





Release Date:

Directed by Mark Steve Johnson, the movie is all set to premiere on September 1, on Netflix.







Watch the Trailer:



