Justin Bieber offers help to Brittney Griner after WNBA star sent jail

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has offered his help to Brittney Griner after she was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The WNBA star, 31, was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court, after she was found with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in an airport in Moscow in February.

‘I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them,’ she said in court.

‘I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home.’

Sharing an article on the sentencing, Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram: 'This hurts. If anyone knows of anyway I can help please let me know.'