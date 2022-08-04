Some within PML-N jealous of me: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Wednesday admitted that there are groups within the PML-N and some people are working against him out of jealousy.



He made these comments while speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath".

When asked to comment on reports about grievances in the party over the economic situation and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif not being pleased with the management of economic affairs, Ismail said, "most of the party members support me while some are concerned over the situation".

He added that some are "jealous and forward bits of information against me and do other things".

The finance minister said that most of the people understand the gravity of the situation and consider the decisions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to be timely and ones that saved Pakistan from default. They think that Miftah Ismail is part of the team, he said.



The minister told his critics that this is a coalition government and moves forward in consultations with other parties.

“People have their own views and I respect that. Some may think I am not doing the right thing and some may have the opinion that I know my job,” he said.

To a question over whether PM Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are satisfied with him, he responded: “Had they not been pleased with me I wouldn't have been a minister now.”

He said that a minister can be sacked on a message from the PM or his personal secretary.

About the appointment of a new central bank chief, the finance minister admitted delay on his part but assured that the slot will be filled this week.

He didn't disagree with remarks by the anchor that the delay is due to differences over the choice between him and Ishaq Dar.

There were reports that former finance minister Ishaq Dar — a close confidante of Nawaz Sharif — will return in July and replace Miftah Ismail.

However, he did not come back.