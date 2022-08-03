‘Frustration’ among top Pakistani players after PCB denies NOC for BBL, ILT20

A view of Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. -Courtesy PCB

KARACHI: Refusal by the Pakistan Cricket Board to issue NoCs to Pakistani cricketers to participate in the BBL and ILT20 has generated frustration among the top players, ESPNcricinfo reported Tuesday.



The Pakistani players, who were eyeing big money by participating in the upcoming T20 leagues, have been barred by the PCB due to a bumper season.

“There is a growing sense of frustration among the top players in Pakistan, who feel they are missing out on big monetary gains,” the report said.

According to a Daily Jang report, the PCB has denied permission to its players, including non-contracted cricketers, citing national duties.

A PCB spokesperson has confirmed that the England team will be in Pakistan for the Test series while the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will end on January 3 and then West Indies and New Zealand are scheduled to play the series afterwards.

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected to start from Feb 15, the official said, adding no country can sacrifice its home season for international leagues.

Sources said that Pakistani cricketers are in high demand in Dubai’s ILT20 and their unavailability will be a major setback for the management.

The players are also very much interested in playing the league as they are being offered up to $400,000 dollars.

According to a report, top Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have been included in the draft for international players of the Big Bash League’s 12th edition.