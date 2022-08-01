Prince Charles likely to face calls to be probed over donations

Prince Charles and his Charity Commission could face inquiry for accepting £ 1 million from the Bin Laden family, reported Daily Mail.

The Prince of Wales was recently accused of a 'serious lack of judgment' after he reportedly had a private meeting with Bakr bin Laden in 2013.

The outlet reported that the royal sources tuned down the speculations that the 73-year-old prince had 'brokered' the donation.

Meanwhile, Clarence House claimed that the trustees of the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF) carried out the donation 'thorough due diligence' but without informing the prince.

Later, it emerged the PWCF accepted more than £2.5million in cash donations from a former Qatari prime minister.

The publication quoted a former government minister Norman Baker who said that the prince “continues to show a serious lack of judgment about whom he will accept money from.”

“Is there in fact anyone he would refuse money from? Is this really appropriate behaviour from the heir to the throne?”