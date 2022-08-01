Calvin Harris spent THIS whopping amount on engagement ring for fiance

Calvin Harris proposed to fiancée Vick Hope with a dazzling engagement ring

Calvin Harris spent an exuberant amount on fiancée Vick Hope’s engagement ring, according to reports.

It’s claimed the 38-year-old DJ proposed to TV presenter Vick, 32, with a £1million sparkler just 5 months after they started their whirlwind romance earlier this year.

He apparently made the extravagant move amid reports that the pair are planning a ‘low-key’ wedding with a small group of close family and friends.

"Although it is a stunning ring and extremely expensive, the couple aren’t going for a flashy or expensive wedding," a source has claimed.

"The extravagance of the rock will eclipse how much they’re going to spend on the big day itself as they want to keep it low key and simple with just a core of close friends and family present."

Vick was spotted wearing her diamond engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin popped the question under a tree on his Ibiza farm, Terra Masia.