K-Fest Abu Dhabi's star-studded lineup revealed

K-fest Abu Dhabi is all set to roll this fall

K-fest Abu Dhabi’s lineup was unveiled by event planning company Hyperound on July 29.

According to sources from ALLKPOP, Hyperound promised to bring some of the most exciting K-pop acts to the UAE as part of the festival.

The first lineup for the event was announced via Hyperound’s official Twitter account, and includes popular rapper Sik-K, music producer Woogie, and boy group P1Harmony.





K-fest Abu Dhabi 2022 will be held on September 10, and the tickets will be available for sale on August 10.

Names of more Korean artists to headline the event will be revealed soon.