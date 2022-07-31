David Beckham poses with daughter amid rumoured family tensions

Victoria Beckham left fans swooning over an adorable photo of her hubby posing with their daughter Harper Seven during a family getaway in St Tropez.
Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl dropped a postcard-worthy picture of the 47-year-old ex-football star lying beside his 11-year-old daughter in front of a calm ocean.
The singer-turned-designer captioned the click, “Happy summer!!! Kisses from Daddy and Harper Seven".
The post came amidst the rumours that Victoria has fallen out with Nicola Peltz – the new wife of her eldest son Brooklyn, who didn’t join the family on the £1.6 million-a-week super-yacht break.
According to The Mirror, the tension is believed to have been sparked at the couple’s wedding when David and Victoria were reportedly not seated at their table.
A bystander claimed that Beckhams were not impressed when Nicola’s family dominated the star-studded ceremony.
