David Beckham poses with daughter amid rumoured family tensions

Victoria Beckham left fans swooning over an adorable photo of her hubby posing with their daughter

By Web Desk
July 31, 2022
Victoria Beckham left fans swooning over an adorable photo of her hubby posing with their daughter Harper Seven during a family getaway in St Tropez.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl dropped a postcard-worthy picture of the 47-year-old ex-football star lying beside his 11-year-old daughter in front of a calm ocean.

The singer-turned-designer captioned the click, “Happy summer!!! Kisses from Daddy and Harper Seven".

The post came amidst the rumours that Victoria has fallen out with Nicola Peltz – the new wife of her eldest son Brooklyn, who didn’t join the family on the £1.6 million-a-week super-yacht break.

According to The Mirror, the tension is believed to have been sparked at the couple’s wedding when David and Victoria were reportedly not seated at their table.

A bystander claimed that Beckhams were not impressed when Nicola’s family dominated the star-studded ceremony.