Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhanpti

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday confirmed the bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in 10 cases relating to alleged vandalism during the party's Azadi March held on May 25.

At least 15 cases had been registered against Imran Khan in different police stations in the federal capital after the PTI’s long march.

Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the sessions court today on the expiry of his bail.

During the course of the proceedings, the court confirmed the bail of Imran Khan against the surety bond of Rs5000 in each case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan’s bail in five other cases had already been confirmed by the Islamabad court judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar.

On May 28, the Islamabad police registered cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, following riots in the federal capital during the march.

Apart from the top brass, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Ali Amin Gandapur and Raja Khurram Nawaz had also been named in the first information reports (FIRs).

The cases had been registered for blocking roads, disrupting state affairs, attacking police personnel and damaging property.

The police had registered cases at the Aabpara, Kohsar, Tarnol, Lohi Bhir, Ramna, Bhara Kahu and the Secretariat police stations.

