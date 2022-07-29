Top 30 K-pop artists on Spotify: BTS V, Jungkook and more

Spotify data collected between January 1 and June 30 this year has some interesting revelations from the K-pop scene!
According to reports, BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, was the most-followed K-pop solo artist on Spotify, scooping up 3,336,153 new followers for the first six months of the year.
Following behind him, the 30 most followed K-pop soloists on Spotify for the first half of 2022 are:
1. V - 3,336,153
2. Jungkook - 2,950,694
3. J-Hope - 2,449,666
4. RM - 2,297,953
5. Agust D - 2,163,159
6. Jimin - 1,619,497
7. Lisa - 1,406,327
8. Jin - 1,361,793
9. IU - 950,558
10. Rose - 886,935
11. Suga - 839,783
12. Jennie - 768,219
13. Wonho - 729,201
14. Hwa Sa - 610,124
15. Jessi - 446,476
16. Somi - 428,718
17. Jackson - 399,537
18. Eric Nam - 299,057
19. Taeyeon - 296,905
20. Hyuna - 237,169
21. Taemin - 224,438
22. Baekhyun - 203,552
23. PSY - 184,230
24. Lee Hi - 183,901
25. Solar - 179,681
26. Bol4 - 174,938
