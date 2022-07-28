Sri Lanka´s Prabath Jayasuriya (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam (R) during the final day of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 28, 2022. -AFP

KARACHI: When Sri Lanka set a daunting task for Pakistan to win the Galle Test, it was believed that the 508-run target would not be easy on a turning wicket on the final day.

When the play resumed today, Pakistan were 89-1 with Imam-ul-Haq on 46 and skipper Babar Azam on 26 but the tourists could not brace the spin bowling Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis who shared nine wickets between them.

The green shirts were all out for 261, sparking a strong reaction on social media from netizens and sports journalists.

'Pakistan collapsed faster than Sri Lankan economy’

Taking a jibe at Pakistani team, Australian sports journalist Dennis, said, "Pakistan collapsed faster than the Sri Lankan economy"

'Pakistan batters have a train to catch'



Cricket expert Mazher Arshad was of the view that Pakistan batters have a train to catch.

"I think Pakistan batters have a train to catch," he tweeted.



'Poor shot selection'



According to Pakistan's famed sports journalist Aalia Rasheed, the Pakistani batters "lacked temperament" and succumbed to pressure.

"….And poor shot selection, lacking the temperament to handle pressure in crunch situations," she said.



'SL outperformed Pak in all areas'



Zainab Abbas, Sky Sports correspondent, credited the Sri Lankan team for winning the second match and levelling the series.

"A job well done @OfficialSLC - outperformed Pak in all areas. Pak, didn’t bat or bowl well enough, still feel they need to give Saud Shakeel a chance in that middle order & have Shan Masood in the side."



'Inexcusable'



Geo News correspondent Sohail Imran said the defeat by a huge margin of 246 runs is inexcusable.



"The batting line-up has completely flopped, inconsistency in the selection process, the performance of bowlers especially spinners is questionable," he said.

He said the cricket management should take advantage of the fact that the national side will get a short break from Test cricket in the coming days hence it should work towards making a Test combination that includes quality spinners.

