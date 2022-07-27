Netflix releases official trailer of 'Echoes': Release date, Cast and more

Netflix has released its TV and movie lineup for August 2022 and it offers a variety of new options to choose from.
Netflix released an official trailer of Echoes just a few hours prior and the upcoming psychological thriller is a limited series that will be streaming from 19 August.
Echoes is a tale about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret.
Leni and Gina have been quietly switching lives since they were young, ending in a double life as adults.
They share two homes, two husbands, and a child, but when one of the sisters goes missing, their carefully orchestrated existence is upended.
A mystery thriller series is created, written, and executive produced by Vanessa Gazy. Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.
Kourtney Kardashian asks online trolls to 'delete' their 'finstas and live authentically'
"Nothing romantic", Elon Musk had said.
Shakira is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement
Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu shares reason of her return to gram
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly already making ‘small but important’ changes to the monarchy
Express UK reported that Prince Charles may avoid using his own name when King due to negative history