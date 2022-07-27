 
Wednesday July 27, 2022
Netflix releases official trailer of 'Echoes': Release date, Cast and more

Echoes mystery thriller series official tailor release on Netflix

By Web Desk
July 27, 2022
Netflix releases an official trailer of Echoes: details
Netflix has released its TV and movie lineup for August 2022 and it offers a variety of new options to choose from. 

Netflix released an official trailer of Echoes  just a few hours prior and the upcoming psychological thriller is a    limited series that will be streaming from 19 August.

Echoes is a tale about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. 

Leni and Gina have been quietly switching lives since they were young, ending in a double life as adults. 

They share two homes, two husbands, and a child, but when one of the sisters goes missing, their carefully orchestrated existence is upended.


Cast:

  •  Michelle Monaghan
  • Matt Bomer
  • Daniel Sunjata
  • Ali Stroker
  • Karen Robinson
  • Rosanny Zayas
  • Michael O’Neill
  • Celia Weston
  • Gable Swanlund
  • Tyner Rushing
  • Hazel and Ginger Mason 
  • Alise Willis
  • Maddie Nichols


A mystery thriller series is created, written, and executive produced by Vanessa Gazy. Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.


Check out the Trailer: