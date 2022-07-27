Netflix releases official trailer of 'Echoes': Release date, Cast and more

Netflix releases an official trailer of 'Echoes': details

Netflix has released its TV and movie lineup for August 2022 and it offers a variety of new options to choose from.

Netflix released an official trailer of Echoes just a few hours prior and the upcoming psychological thriller is a limited series that will be streaming from 19 August.

Echoes is a tale about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret.

Leni and Gina have been quietly switching lives since they were young, ending in a double life as adults.

They share two homes, two husbands, and a child, but when one of the sisters goes missing, their carefully orchestrated existence is upended.





Cast:

Michelle Monaghan

Matt Bomer

Daniel Sunjata

Ali Stroker

Karen Robinson

Rosanny Zayas

Michael O’Neill

Celia Weston

Gable Swanlund

Tyner Rushing

Hazel and Ginger Mason

Alise Willis

Maddie Nichols





A mystery thriller series is created, written, and executive produced by Vanessa Gazy. Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.





Check out the Trailer:







