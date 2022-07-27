Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s creator in an awe of amazing public response

Netflix's Extraordinary Attorney Woo is winning hearts!
The show’s creator, Yoo In-sik, is reportedly in awe of the amazing public response for the story of a highly intelligent attorney with autism.
While expressing their excitement for the drama’s extraordinary success, director Yoo In-sik said, “I was uncertain whether the viewers could empathize with the stories and thoughts of Woo Young-woo. I was a little worried, because the series was scheduled to be released in a lesser known channel as well”
As of July 21, Extraordinary Attorney Woo topped global streaming platform Netflix’s weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows.
Also with viewership rating of 13.1 percent it has made ENA the most-watched channel during Wednesday-Thursday prime time.
The series airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. on ENA and is also available on local streaming platform Seezn and Netflix.
