Meghan Markle, former husband Trevor Engelson show their philanthropic side

Meghan Markle, her former husband show their philanthropic side

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her former husband Trevor Engelson showed their philanthropic side by helping the same grieving family.



Trevor Engelson and his wife Tracey Kurland followed in the footsteps of the former Suits actress and Prince Harry and helped the family.

Meghan and Harry made a joint $5,000 donation to the fundraiser set up for the Zajfen family from Los Angeles, who lost their son George.

The royal couple made the donation under the names of their children son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

Meghan’s former husband Trevor and his wife also made a $1,000 donation to the same family.

Meghan Markle and Trevor’s similar act shows that they may have known the family during their relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, it suggests they could be old friends.