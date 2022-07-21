Nepali Sherpa sets record of climbing world's 14 highest peaks twice

Sanu Sherpa summits the Gasherbrum II peak. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: A veteran Nepali mountaineer Sanu Sherpa has set a climbing record after scaling the Gasherbrum II on Thursday. He completed his ascent to the 14 peaks in the world, which are higher than 8,000 meters.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan stated that the 47-year-old Sherpa set a new record by claiming the title of the only mountaineer in the world to do so for the second time.





He climbed 8,035m high Gasherbrum II to achieve this milestone. Gasherbrum II is located on the Pakistan-China border between Gilgit-Baltistan.

It should be mentioned here that Sherpa has climbed the world's highest mountain Mount. Everest for seven times, Nanga Parbat, Manaslu, and Lhotse for three times each. He submitted the rest of the 10 8-thousanders twice.

Sanu Sherpa’s summit details:

Everest – 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017

K2 – 2012, 2021

Dhaulagiri – 2019, 2021

Cho Oyu – 2006, 2008

Manaslu – 2010, 2011, 2016

Shishapangma – 2006, 2011

Lhotse – 2008, 2021, 2022

Gasherbrum I – 2013, 2019

Gasherbrum II – 2019, 2022

Kanchenjunga – 2014, 2022

Broad Peak – 2014, 2017

Annapurna – 2016, 2021

Nanga Parbat – 2017, 2018, 2022

Makalu – 2019, 2022