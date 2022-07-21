Nepali Sherpa sets record of climbing world's 14 highest peaks twice

ISLAMABAD: A veteran Nepali mountaineer Sanu Sherpa has set a climbing record after scaling the Gasherbrum II on Thursday. He completed his ascent to the 14 peaks in the world, which are higher than 8,000 meters.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan stated that the 47-year-old Sherpa set a new record by claiming the title of the only mountaineer in the world to do so for the second time.
He climbed 8,035m high Gasherbrum II to achieve this milestone. Gasherbrum II is located on the Pakistan-China border between Gilgit-Baltistan.
It should be mentioned here that Sherpa has climbed the world's highest mountain Mount. Everest for seven times, Nanga Parbat, Manaslu, and Lhotse for three times each. He submitted the rest of the 10 8-thousanders twice.
Sanu Sherpa’s summit details:
Everest – 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017
K2 – 2012, 2021
Dhaulagiri – 2019, 2021
Cho Oyu – 2006, 2008
Manaslu – 2010, 2011, 2016
Shishapangma – 2006, 2011
Lhotse – 2008, 2021, 2022
Gasherbrum I – 2013, 2019
Gasherbrum II – 2019, 2022
Kanchenjunga – 2014, 2022
Broad Peak – 2014, 2017
Annapurna – 2016, 2021
Nanga Parbat – 2017, 2018, 2022
Makalu – 2019, 2022
Babar Azam single-handedly took the tourists to just four runs short of Sri Lanka’s 222 as he put on a 70-run...
He also breaks Javed Miandad's record and becomes Pakistan's fastest batter to achieve milestone
Tamim is likely to continue playing in domestic T20 competitions
Spain set up a quarter-final meeting with England at Euro 2022 after Marta Cardona´s late goal secured a 1-0 win over...
Chandimal, 32, hit an attacking 76 in Sri Lanka's 222 all-out on day one of the opening Test against Pakistan
Dinesh Chandimal stood out with an attacking 76 in a disappointing Sri Lankan show