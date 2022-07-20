PAK vs SL: Rain disrupts match as Pakistan need 11 runs to win first Test

Ground staff cover the cricket pitch as rain halts play during the final day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. — Photo: ESPN cricinfo

GALLE: The Pakistan team was just 11 runs away from a successful chase of a record 342 runs when rain disrupted the game on the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle.

Pakistan were 331 for six with Abdullah Shafique on 154 and Mohammad Nawaz on 12 at the venue in Galle, where the highest successful fourth-innings chase was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has taken four wickets so far for the hosts and is on the brink of an unprecedented feat of four straight five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.

The ground staff have covered the pitch with a plastic sheet.