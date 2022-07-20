Full text of journalist Sam Kashner's letter defending Meghan Markle

Journalist Sam Kashner has denied biographer Tom Bower's negative account of his experience interviewing Meghan Markle for Vanity Fair in 2017.
His note sent to The Times was published in the letters sections of the newspaper.
In his note, the journalist praised Meghan Markle and congratulated Prince Harry for taking her as a bride.
"This is clearly a love match, so maybe we should stop piling on and let the couple live their life in peace," he said.
Read the full text of his letter below:
The two haven't commented or publicly confirmed any dating or relationship rumours
Ethan Hawke revealed that he "loved" Stranger Things and is "so proud of" Maya Hawke
Johnny Depp was spotted with a red-haired mystery woman
Johnny Depp's 20-year-old son, who is a spitting image of his famous father, capturing attention
Prince Harry is said to ‘still’ be shocked over the lukewarm reaction that he got at Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Piers Morgan slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Nelson Mandela Day at United Nations