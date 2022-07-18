Meghan Markle turned down ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ offer: claims book

FileFootage

Meghan Markle was reportedly offered a Strictly Come Dancing gig but turned down the opportunity due to her tight schedule.



In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war with the Windsors, Tom Bower claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was almost roped in for the popular competition in 2013.

The Suits alum was allegedly eying to gain "publicity, work and an English boyfriend" during her visit to London in November 2013.

The books claimed that Meghan met talent manager Jonathan Shalit who wanted the actor to be "TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay".

The extract, published in The Sun, detailed, “Shalit was excited. She was charming, good-looking and admired by the small audience for Suits."

"Undeterred, Shalit arranged an audition for Strictly Come Dancing. Reluctantly she declined,” Bower continued.

"Tied to a Suits contract for nine months in the year, the timing clashed with filming in Britain.

"Disappointed, Shalit bid her farewell. She returned to Toronto without either new work or a new man."