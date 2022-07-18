Prince Harry’s subtle shift ‘shows distance’ from Royal Family

Prince Harry makes a major personality change that showcases how moving to the US ultimately changed him.

This claim has been made by Emma Serlin, in one of her interviews with The Mirror.

“Harry’s accent now sounds much more rounded and middle rather than upper class.”

She went on to say: “He is now ‘of the people’ in a much more overt way.”

“He has always toned the classic royal accent down and softened it, but previously he was much more aligned to the Royal Family.”

This observation comes shortly after the Queen’s declining health started worrying Firm, forcing them into rumored peace talks with Prince Harry ‘before its too late’.

The Queen’s support system has already started ‘standing in’ if she cannot attend an event “last minute,’ so as not to ‘disappoint’ her subjects.

This revelation has been made by Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent for the Daily Express.