Camilla on her grandchildren using social media: ‘It’s a nightmare’

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall recently expressed her concern over eroding family values as she weighed in on the ‘double-edged sword’ of social media.
During her conversation with Daily Mail, the future Queen Consort, who will be ringing in her 75th birthday on Sunday, said, “Family is incredibly important. I couldn’t do without mine.”
“Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner,” she told the publication.
“Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down [to eat]. Now everyone is on their devices. People take those flipping phones [with them to the table]! You have to take them away from them.”
“Social media can achieve a lot of good, but then you have the nightmare of children going on and seeing things they don’t understand,” she continued.
“And then they can’t have a conversation or look you in the face. I am always saying: ‘Stop it and look up at me [to her grandchildren]!’,” Camilla added. “It’s a nightmare. It makes me quite cross!”
