Beyoncé rejected film posters, demanding a redesign: ‘It's not me’

Beyoncé rejected film poster, demanding a redesign: ‘It's not me’

Beyoncé asked to change the posters of her 2002 movie Austin Powers In Goldmember after they made her look "too thin."

The Break My Soul hit-maker wanted her figure to appear curvy on the poster as it originally was causing the team to spend thousands of dollars to redo the banners.

In an interview for Vulture, the makeup artist for the comedy movie, Kate Biscoe, shared the incident while celebrating 20 years of the movie.

“When we were shooting, someone brought her a poster that would be promoting the movie,” Biscoe told the publication.

“He showed it to her, like, ‘Do you like it?’ And she was kind of like, ‘Yeah,’” she added. “He goes, ‘What's the matter?’ And she says, ‘You made me too skinny. It's not me.’”

Biscoe continued: “Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we'll fix that.’”

“She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, ‘Is that the first time that you've ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?’” she shared.

“He was like, ‘Yes. It's going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it,’” the make-up artist said.