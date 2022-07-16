Camilla copied Princess Diana’s revenge dress

Camilla left onlookers shocked when she tried to pull off Princess Diana’s iconic revenge dress.

Princess of Wales in 1994 attended a Vanity Fair party in a black off-the-shoulder mini dress which was dubbed the ‘Revenge Dress’ by fans.

Kerry Taylor whose company later auctioned the dress told Womanmagazine,co.uk, “We called that ‘The Revenge Dress’ [because] she wore that the same evening Prince Charles confessed to his adultery with Camilla.”

“While some would have been like, ‘I can’t face it this evening,’ Diana went out in that dress looking drop-dead gorgeous. She made a big statement right there,” Taylor said.

Camilla in 1995 was accused of copying Diana’s LBD when she stepped out in public with Prince Charles for the first time.

Express noted that Camilla was spotted at London’s Ritz Hotel in a shoulder-baring black dress along with a nearly identical pearl necklace.