Prince Harry brands royal background 'poison in his veins'

Prince Harry accuses his royal background of being “nothing more than poison in his veins.”
This accusation has been shared by royal author and biographer Angela Levin.
She made the admission while speaking on Mail+’s Palace Confidential podcast.
There she was quoted saying, “I think he’s got a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family.”
She also pointed out how “I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir.”
“He’s now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.”
This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry’s memoir got delayed for some ‘last minute additions’ to his tell-all.
