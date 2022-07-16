Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunartne wins the toss at the Galle International Stadium. Photo: PCB

GALLE: Sri Lanka on Saturday won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the much-anticipated first Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Stadium.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha made his Test debut for Pakistan. Ahead of the toss, Agha has been presented the debut cap by batting coach Mohammad Yousuf.

Yasir Shah and Mohammad Nawaz have also made their return to the national side.

Batting coach Mohammad Yousuf presents the Test cap to All-rounder Salman Ali Agha. Photo: PCB

The hosts made two changes to the team that beat Australia in a series-levelling win earlier this week at the same venue in Galle, which saw some rain in the morning.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Oshada Fernando replaced Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who was one of the four players to get Covid ahead of and during the second Australia Test.

The Test series is being played under the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunartne (c) Oshanda Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya