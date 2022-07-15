Johnny Depp starts ignoring Amber Heard

The Hollywood star seems to have moved on from Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp has amassed more than 26 million followers on Instagram.

Number of his followers on the photo and video sharing app doubled during his defamation lawsuit trial against former wife Amber Heard.

He has been regularly using his account to connect with his fans since his court victory against Amber Heard.

But the Hollywood star avoided sharing anything about his latest victory against Heard recently.

The "Aquaman" actor lost a bid for a new trial in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp on Wednesday when a judge rejected her lawyers' argument that one of the jurors had served improperly.

In June, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages when a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, ruled she had defamed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in a newspaper opinion piece.

Her attorneys had asked the judge in the case to throw out the decision and declare a mistrial, arguing that one of the jurors on the case should not have been eligible to serve because his summons was intended for his father, who had the same name and lived at the same address.

Judge Penny Azcarate ruled that there was "no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing" by the juror and that the jury's verdict should stand.