Twitter back online

Thursday July 14, 2022
Micro-blogging website Twitter was down for a brief period

By Web Desk
July 14, 2022
Micro-blogging website Twitter was back online Thursday after a brief outage that was reported in Pakistan and across the globe.

People were been unable to log in to their accounts, meaning they were not able to post or view any tweets.

The last time Twitter suffered from an outage like this was earlier this year when the company explained that the issue arose from “some trouble with our internal systems”.