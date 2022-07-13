ICC ODI rankings: India snatch 3rd spot from Pakistan

Indian cricket team is celebrating victory in the first ODI against England — ICC

The Indian cricket team has left behind Pakistan in the latest ICC ODI team rankings after inflicting a defeat on England in the first clash of a three-match series at the Oval a day earlier.



The Men In Blue have reached the third spot, overtaking Pakistan, who now stands fourth on the ICC ODI table.

The comprehensive 10-wicket win over England propelled India to 108 rating points, leaving behind Pakistan at 106.

New Zealand continue to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points while England are second with 122.

Pakistan piped India to the fourth spot last month after a clean sweep over West Indies and jumped to third on the rankings after Australia lost to Sri Lanka.

There’s a chance of India stretching the lead further as Pakistan will play their ODI series next month against the Netherlands.

Before that, India still have two remaining matches against England and a three-match series against West Indies later this month.