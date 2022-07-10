More rain in Karachi on Eid days: Met office

Vehicles pass through rainwater accumulated at the Korangi Crossing area of Karachi. Photo: APP

According to the Meteorological department's forecast, downpour is expected on all three days of Eid ul Adha in the coastal areas of Sindh, including Karachi, and Balochistan.



The Met office warned that Pakistan will welcome a new system of monsoon winds today (Sunday), as the country celebrates the first day of Eid ul Adha.

Karachi can expect drizzle or light rain in different parts of the city today.

Standing water, meanwhile, after the heavy rain spell in the city of the last few days has receded from most roads.

Forecast for rest of Pakistan

In Islamabad, the Met department says cold winds are blowing with light sunshine and a low temperature.

Rain has also been forecast for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala division, Sukkur, and Jaffarabad.

Meanwhile, it is continuing to rain Quetta and other different parts of Balochistan.

In the last 24 hours, four millimetres of rain was recorded in Quetta and maximum rainfall of 15mm was recorded in Panjgur. Around 9mm of rain was recorded in Muslim Bagh, 6mm in Barkhan, 3mm in Turbat and 2mm in Giwani. Light rain also fell in Lasbela and Sibi.

According to the Meteorological Department, thundershowers are expected in Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat, Dalbandin, Muslim Bagh, Lasbela, and Panjgur.