Queen Elizabeth holds in-person meeting with new Cabinet members

The Queen has shattered recent health concerns by holding an in-person meeting with members of the new Cabinet after Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party.

Meetings of the Privy Council are normally held once each month wherever the Queen is in residence at the time.

"The Queen held an in-person meeting of the Privy Council at Windsor Castle yesterday," Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine tweeted on Saturday.

A Court circular from July 8 stated that The Queen held the Privy Council meeting at Windsor Castle at 4pm on Friday.



The Queen's latest appearance suggests that the 96-year-old monarch is in good health and can perform her crucial duties.