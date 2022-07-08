Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian encourage Dua Lipa to walk during Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman removed Dua Lipa's fear and assured her that they would 'catch' her if she falls over on catwalk during Paris Fashion Week Wednesday.

Dua, Nicole and Kim were seen chatting backstage ahead of displaying their modelling credentials and strutting down the catwalk for the sensational fashion show.

The British singer was seen admitting in a video that she hoped she didn't 'fall' during the show, prompting Nicole and Kim to insist that they would be there to help her.

In the clip, shared to Nicole's Instagram account, Dua said: 'Just one foot in front of the other and hope I don't fall!'



To which Nicole, 55, kindly vowed: 'Yes, I'll catch you if you do, I promise I will run and catch you.'

Nicole then exclaimed, 'we'll all fall,' before a laughing Dua added: 'We'll make it a thing!'

Kim could be seen giggling with them both, while Nicole said: 'That would be hilarious, I've got you!'

Dua, Nicole and Kim put on show-stopping displays as they took to the star-studded Balenciaga runway at Paris Haute Couture Week.

