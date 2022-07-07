Drake's photo proves Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West: fans claim

Fans are spotting the clues that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have rekindled their romance.

The recent buzz about the former couple ignited after an eagle-eyed fan noticed that the Donda 2 rapper liked Drake’s recent posts on his Instagram account.

The post featured the God’s Plan hitmaker posing with Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Reacting to Kanye’s social media activity, netizens took to Reddit to share their theories behind the 44-year-old hip-hop star’s links with the reality star.

“Ye likes Drake IG post with Kendall in it!!" a post read.

Meanwhile, some fans were of the view that Kanye had been reacting to many of Drake’s posts after their feud was over.

"They're getting the band back together," wrote one user while another comment read, “Yeah. He likes all of Drake’s posts. He really likes Drake."