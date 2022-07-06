Ben Affleck chooses brother Casey over Matt Damon to be his best man?

Ben Affleck has reportedly chosen his best man for his wedding with Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon would not be performing the official role.

The Batman vs Superman actor has asked his brother Casey Affleck to be his groomsman when he ties the knot with JLo according to OK Magazine.



“Ben’s best friend Matt Damon will be invited to the wedding, but not in any official role,” an insider spilled to the outlet.

“Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, will be his best man, while the couple’s children from their previous marriages, will also be very involved as well,” the source added.

The magazine further suggests that one of the most loved Hollywood couples have rejected several multi-million dollar offers for exclusive photographs, demanding almost total privacy and total control.

“Wedding planners and staff will be asked to sign an iron-clad sign confidentiality agreement,” the insider revealed.

“Matt and other guests will not know where they’re going until a few days before the wedding,” the media outlet added.