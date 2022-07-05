People offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers with COVID-19 protocols. -APP/file

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday issued fresh guidelines on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, making face-mask and social distancing mandatory.

“Being a significant religious event/congregation, Eid-uI-Azha prayer and Qurbani assumes greater importance under the current COVID situation in the country,” the NCOC said in a statement today.

Following guidelines will be adhered to for safe management of Eid prayers and Qurbani to prevent disease spread:-

Eid prayers SOPs

Eid-ul-Azha prayers should be organized in open spaces under stringent Covid-19 protocols. In case of any compulsion to offer the prayers inside mosques; then all windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation / to minimize the chances of disease spread.

Preferably 2-3 Eid prayers should be organized at one single venue with staggered timings to allow maximum people to offer prayers with COVID-19 protocols.

All Ulemas leading Eid prayers should be sensitized to keep sermons and Khutbaas short so that people remain present in the prayer venues for a brief duration of time.

Efforts should be made to discourage sick, elderly and young children from attending Eid prayers.

Under no circumstances, people should be allowed to enter the prayer venue without a proper face mask.

There should be multiple entry and exit points at the prayer venue to avoid jumbling up of individuals/prevent transmission of disease.

Venue organizers should ensure the availability of a sufficient quantity of hand sanitisers at the entry points. It should be mandatory for all coming for prayers to use sanitisers before entering the venue.

To ensure social distancing protocols, venue organizers should ensure prominent marking (6 feet apart) to allow sufficient space/distance between individuals.

People should be encouraged to perform abulution at home before coming for the prayers and also bring their own prayer mats to the venue.

Efforts should be made to sensitize people to refrain from embracing and handshaking after the prayer to avoid chances of disease transmission.

There should not be any gathering at the prayer venue before the prayer and people should be asked to disperse immediately after the prayer.

Qurbani guidelines