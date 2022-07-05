Video: Heavy rainfall floods Islamabad's Sector H-13

ISLAMABAD: Urban flooding triggered by overnight heavy rains wreaked havoc on Islamabad and Rawalpindi in general and in the capital’s low-lying Sector H-13 in particular, where rainwater entered the houses.



In a statement, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) managing director said that 60 millimetres of rain have been recorded in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He maintained that the water level in Nullah Lai — a natural water stream that flows through Rawalpindi — was recorded at 17 feet.

The official maintained that the army’s contingents have been called in to deal with any emergency situation. He said that they were monitoring the water level in Nullah, adding that the water level is gradually decreasing.



Due to downpour, the walls of a Nullah in Islamabad’s Sector H-13 collapsed and several vehicles have trapped in the water, said MD WASA.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Commissioner said that concerned departments have been put on high alert due to fear of flood in Nullah Lai. He maintained that they were monitoring the water level in the Nullah and the WASA machinery has been alerted to deal with any situation.

He directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to keep its alert system updated and inform the people in time about any threat of flooding. He directed the authority to drain water from low-lying areas immediately and submit a report in this regard.

Four children trapped in Korang Nullah rescued

Meanwhile, four children trapped in Korang Nullah within the limits of Bani Gala police station were rescued.



