Has Shaheen Afridi joined KP police?

Shaheen Shah Afridi after being appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KP police department. Photo: Twitter

PESHAWAR: In a bid to promote the soft image of police among the citizens, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has appointed Pakistan’s eminent cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi as a goodwill ambassador, it emerged on Monday.

The KP police held a special ceremony in honour of Shaheen Shah Afridi, during which KP IG Moazzam Jah Ansari pinned the badges of honorary DSP on the pacer.

For the first time, Afridi was seen in the police uniform at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Afridi said that becoming a goodwill ambassador for the KP police is an honour for him. Speaking on the occasion, the cricketer paid tribute to the martyrs of the police force.

Highlighting the services of the force, he saluted the police.

“My father represented the police,” he said, adding that his brother is still working in the department. The cricketer said that the duty of a policeman is very difficult.