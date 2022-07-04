Royals 'won't accept' blame' over Lilibet birthday snub

Royals have reportedly 'refused' and are 'reluctant' to accept their involvement in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's birthday bash snub for Lilibet.
this claim has been made by royal expert Camilla Tominey, in one of her brand new pieces for the Telegraph.
In it, she spoke of the royal family's reluctance to accept blame in regards to Lilibet's birthday snub.
"Although the wider family were invited to Lilibet’s first birthday party on the Saturday, only the Tindalls’ and Mr Phillips’ children attended, while their parents spent the afternoon at the Epsom Derby."
"According to one source: 'There was a bit of reluctance among the royals to admit to having any involvement in Lilibet’s birthday party.'"
