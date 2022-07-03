One arrested over Copenhagen mall shooting: police

COPENHAGEN: Danish police said Sunday they had arrested one person in connection to a shooting inside a Copenhagen shopping mall.
"One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Fields. Currently, we are unable to say anything else about their identity," Copenhagen police said in a post on Twitter.
Gunfire in a Copenhagen mall has left several victims, Danish police said.
Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field's mall in the Amager district between the city centre and the airport, Copenhagen police wrote on Twitter.
"We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said.
Eyewitnesses quoted by Danish media said they saw more than 100 people rush towards the mall's exit when the first shots were heard.
Police have urged people in the building to wait inside for their arrival and called on others to keep away from the area.
Inbound travellers entering China will now be required to quarantine centrally for just seven days
Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region where Kremenchuk is located, said the death toll had risen from 10 to...
"From midnight today, no fuel will be sold except for essential services like the health sector,” says
Officials rule out stampede as a possible cause, say autopsies would determine if deaths could be linked to poisoning
Tens of thousands of rail workers in the UK staged the latest day-long walkout over pay and job security, hampering...
Norwegian police said two people were killed and several others seriously wounded in a shooting in central Oslo