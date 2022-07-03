Magazine edits social media post after Meghan changes her name to royal title

Meghan Markle might have chosen to part her ways with the royal family, but she still loves using the title of Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle recently opened up about the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down the right to abortion in her latest conversation with Vogue Magazine.

While the Duchess of Sussex has been praised for her views and speaking up for women, some eagle-eyed royal fans have noticed something which was overlooked by millions of people online۔

The original article by Vogue Magazine put her name as Meghan Markle which the former American changed to as Duchess of Sussex when she reposted to the Archewell website.

The publication then apparently edited its Instagram post to replace Meghan's name with her royal title۔

It can be confirmed by visiting the official Instagram page of the magazine where the post is available in its edited form.