Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee outfits to go on display for first time

The elegant dresses worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee weekend are all set to be displayed at an exhibition for the first time

The two outfits, featuring a coat and matching hat, will be reportedly displayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh from Sunday.

Moreover, Her Majesty’s stylish outfits which she wore to mark the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees will also be displayed along with a few gifts that were given to her during her 70-year reign.

As reported by Daily Mail, the exhibition will also put the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee outfit on display which she wore to the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral and lunch at Guildhall, on 5 June 2012.