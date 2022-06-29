‘I am not going anywhere,’ says PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 29, 2022. — PCB

KARACHI: Ruling out any uncertainty over his future in the office, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Wednesday said that he was not going anywhere.

Addressing a press conference at the National Stadium in Karachi, Ramiz Raja blamed the media for spreading speculations about his exit.

“There is no uncertainty. You people [journalists] are the ones creating this uncertainty. I know the inside issues and nothing is going to happen,” he added.

The former cricketer said it has been a tradition that when a new government is formed, the board’s chief is changed, but it was not a constitutional or legal requirement to change the PCB chairman.

“I am not going anywhere; should I write it on a stamp paper and give it to you?” he asked a journalist who asked him about his future. The PCB chairman added: “I know you people want me gone as it will give you headlines.”

On his future after the conclusion of his term as the PCB chairman, the former batter said he might not be a commentator as he has “fought with almost everyone”.

‘Let the bat do the talking’

Talking about batter Ahmed Shehzad, the PCB chairman said that he should perform well and engage in introspection during his time out.

“My message to Ahmed Shehzad: Let the bat do the talking. Shan Masood made a comeback by performing well,” the PCB chairman told journalists in response to a question about Shehzad's demand to make a negative report regarding him public.

In his conversation with media personnel a day earlier, Shehzad demanded the PCB make a "negative report" about him public.

"The report submitted to the PCB by the past team management about me and on the basis of which I have been harmed by being kept away from the team should be made public."

In response to the batter, Raja further said that this wasn’t Shehzad speaking, rather it was the “frustration” talking — as this happens when you are not in the team.