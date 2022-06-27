FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar. -Picture FO website

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday confirmed that Pakistan’s participation in a ‘High-level Dialogue on Global Development’ held virtually on the sidelines of the BRICS meetings was blocked by a member.



In response to media queries about why Pakistan was not invited to the summit, the FO spokesperson said, “China being the host country engaged with Pakistan prior to the BRICS meetings, where decisions are taken after consultations with all BRICS members, including extending invitations to non-members.”

“Regrettably one member blocked Pakistan’s participation,” it added.

BRICS has five member namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and considering the rift between Pakistan and India, it is believed that New Dehli might have blocked Islamabad's participation in the conference.

Congratulating China on the successful hosting of the BRICS meetings, the FO hoped that future engagement of the organisation would be based on the principles of inclusivity keeping in view the overall interests of the developing world and in a manner that is devoid of narrow geo-political considerations.



“We appreciate China’s role in promoting the interests of the developing countries. Together with China, Pakistan has been a strong voice for global peace, shared prosperity and inclusive development. Pakistan is the current chair of G77+China and also part of the group of friends of the Global Development Initiative(GDI).”

The spokesperson added that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners and their iron brotherhood remains rock solid.

“The two countries are fully committed to take our all-round cooperation to higher levels both bilaterally and multilaterally.

The FO reiterated that Pakistan stands ready to work with all developing countries, including the BRICS members for addressing the challenges faced by the global community.