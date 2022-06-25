Hailey Bieber expresses disappointment over Roe v. Wade ruling: ‘Extreme loss’

Hailey Bieber shared her disappointment after the Supreme Court of US overturned the landmark decision of women’s right to abortion.

Sharing a news piece on her Instagram stories, Justin Bieber’s wife penned her personal feeling over the court’s ruling to ban abortion nationwide.

"Wow…I'm speechless,” the model captioned the post. “What an extreme loss and disappointment.”

“This is really really scary," the 25-year-old further added.

Hailey advocated for women reproductive rights and condemned the decision to overturn Roe after a court draft was leaked.

The model was part of a group with 160 actors, singers and artists who appeared on an advertisement placed in The New York Times.

The celebrities who appeared on the full page ad in the newspaper included Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and many more.