Rashid Khan urges people to donate to save lives in quake-hit Afghanistan.

KABUL: Following a deadly earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in Afghanistan on Wednesday, veteran cricketer Rashid Khan appealed for donations to help the quake victims in his country and sought help from Pakistani and Indian cricketers in this regard.

A powerful earthquake struck a remote border region of Afghanistan overnight killing over 1,000 people and injuring hundreds more.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck early Wednesday morning about 160 km, (100 miles) southeast of Kabul, in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan came forward to support his countrymen amid the difficult time.

Taking to Twitter, Khan mourned the loss and assured to support his people in this tough time. The star cricketer initiated fundraising and nominated fellow cricketers worldwide to join him in this great cause.

“As you all know that Afghanistan was hit very sadly [badly] by an earthquake and in which lots of people lost their lives, many are injured, many people are suffering as a result,” he said.

He told the people and his fans that he was raising funds to help quack affectees.

“Definitely your support will be very important and any contribution will be very important for us in this great cause,” he said.

“I also want to nominate three players, Shahid Afridi, Hardik Pandya and DJ Bravo to make a video and support this great cause.

