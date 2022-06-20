VIDEO: Legendary Wasim Akram clinches wicket after 12 years

LONDON: Reminiscing his old cricket days, Pakistan’s legendary former pacer Wasim Akram Sunday clinched a wicket after a span of almost 12 years during a charity match in England.
In remembrance of former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, Akram walked onto the field in the Well Being of Women celebrity charity match, six years after he last played a match in 2015.
While delivering his famous in-swinging Yorker, the legendary pacer sent former English first-class cricketer Mike Atherton to the pavilion.
"A classic Wasim Akram in-swinging yorker is too good for Michael Atherton!" wrote Cricket District, which shared a video of the dismissal on Twitter.
Later, the former pacer reacted to the video that continued circulating on social media.
"Sorry, Mike Atherton. We might get older but some things will stay the same," Akram bantered.
Akram finished his career with 414 Test wickets at an average of 23.62 in 104 matches, while he picked up 502 ODI wickets, second-most in history, at an average of 23.52 in 356 matches.
