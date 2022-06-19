Aiman Khan shares sweet throwback photos as she honours her dad on Father’s Day

Pakistani TV star Aiman Khan shared a heartfelt note to her late father and it will surely melt your hearts.
On the occasion of Father’s Day, the 23-year-old actress who is also a doting mum to Amal Muneeb marked the day by paying an ode to her father Mubeen Khan
Aiman wrote, “Aitebaar bhi aa he jayega Milo tou sahi.. dhoop me khara jal raha hun saya do mujhe.”
(Trust will surely come one day at least try and meet. “I stand burning in the sun, Give me some shade).
“Nobody can ever love me like you happy Father’s Day can’t wait to meet you.”
For the unversed, the celebrity sisters Aiman and Minal Khan lost their father on 31 December 2020 and are still coming to terms with the irrevocable loss.
