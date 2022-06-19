Priyanka Chopra sends birthday wishes to her 'Citadel' co-star Richard Madden

Globally famed star Priyanka Chopra is cheering for her Citadel co-star Richard Madden, who turned 36 on Saturday, June 18.

The Quantico actress is all set to share the screen space with the Game of Thrones famed actor in their forthcoming spy thriller series Citadel.

Taking to her Instagram Story, PeeCee shared a sweet birthday tribute for the Eternals star. She posted a monochrome photo of Madden and captioned it with a sweet note, "Adore you" while tagging him in the post.

Earlier on Sunday, the Dil Dhadakne Do starlet shared a video montage on her IG handle as she wrapped up shooting for Citadel.

The clip featured her shooting experience for the series. Sharing the video, PeeCee wrote in the caption, "And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel"

The release date of the action-packed spy thriller series is yet to be announced.