Sindh's changed business hours: What will remain open, what will be closed

— Jang/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday revised business hours to conserve electricity amid the shortfall in power supply across the province.

A notification from the Sindh Home Department said the updated business hours will come into effect from today and remain effective for a month — till July 16.

All medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, and milk shops To remain open 24/7 All markets, bazars, shops, and shopping malls

To be closed by 9pm

All marriage halls, banquets, and marriage functions To be closed by 10:30pm All hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes To be closed by 11pm All the billboards, advertisements, and hoardings, etc. illuminated through electric connections To be closed by 9pm







