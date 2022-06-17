Sindh's changed business hours: What will remain open, what will be closed

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday revised business hours to conserve electricity amid the shortfall in power supply across the province.
A notification from the Sindh Home Department said the updated business hours will come into effect from today and remain effective for a month — till July 16.
|All medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, and milk shops
|To remain open 24/7
|All markets, bazars, shops, and shopping malls
|To be closed by 9pm
|All marriage halls, banquets, and marriage functions
|To be closed by 10:30pm
|All hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes
|To be closed by 11pm
|All the billboards, advertisements, and hoardings, etc. illuminated through electric connections
|To be closed by 9pm
