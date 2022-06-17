Prince Andrew ‘can’t get over’ not getting to be King: Source

Sources warn Prince Andrew is not able to ‘get over’ the snub to his claim to the British throne because of ‘second born’ status.

This revelation has been shared by a source according to Express UK.

They began by saying, “The problem with Andrew is that he has never got over the fact that he was once second in the line of succession. And now he’s not.”

This revelation comes shortly after Prince Andrew ‘demanded’ a reinstatement due to his status as a “Prince of the blood.”

Shortly after the demand, even his ex-wife the Duchess of York came to his aid and promised to 'support' him.