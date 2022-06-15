 
close
Wednesday June 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t imagine life’ without first husband: Source

Meghan Markle reportedly once said that she ‘couldn’t imagine life’ without her first husband, Trevor Engelson

By Web Desk
June 15, 2022

file footage


Meghan Markle reportedly once said that she ‘couldn’t imagine life’ without her first husband, Trevor Engelson, a royal expert claimed as per Express UK.

Royal author Tom Bower, who is expected to release a new biography about the Duchess of Sussex with exclusive interviews with Trevor, earlier talked about the former couple in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Quoting Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr, who saw the couple at his grandmother’s funeral, Tom wrote: “She was completely head over heels and seemed really happy when I saw them together, despite the sad circumstances — they seemed extremely happy together.”

Thomas also told Express UK at one time that Trevor ‘worshipped the ground’ his half-sister walked on.

Meghan and Trevor tied the knot in 2011 in Jamaica, however, their relationship started to fail when the now-Duchess of Sussex scored a recurring role in Suits and left their marital home in LA for Toronto.

Their marriage officially ended in 2013, with Meghan filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. 