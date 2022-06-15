Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t imagine life’ without first husband: Source

Meghan Markle reportedly once said that she ‘couldn’t imagine life’ without her first husband, Trevor Engelson, a royal expert claimed as per Express UK.
Royal author Tom Bower, who is expected to release a new biography about the Duchess of Sussex with exclusive interviews with Trevor, earlier talked about the former couple in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.
Quoting Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr, who saw the couple at his grandmother’s funeral, Tom wrote: “She was completely head over heels and seemed really happy when I saw them together, despite the sad circumstances — they seemed extremely happy together.”
Thomas also told Express UK at one time that Trevor ‘worshipped the ground’ his half-sister walked on.
Meghan and Trevor tied the knot in 2011 in Jamaica, however, their relationship started to fail when the now-Duchess of Sussex scored a recurring role in Suits and left their marital home in LA for Toronto.
Their marriage officially ended in 2013, with Meghan filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.
